'Donnie Darko' Producer Sues Over Profits, Sequel Rights

By Craig Clough ( August 12, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Film producer Adam Fields sued two companies that own the rights to "Donnie Darko" in California state court, alleging they have reported negative profits for the cult classic and have denied him his contractual rights to participate in a sequel....
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