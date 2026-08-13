Injury Firm Fined For Spray Chalk Sidewalk Ads In Hartford
By Christine DeRosa ( August 13, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut personal injury law firm has been fined after catching the attention of Hartford's mayor with stenciled chalk advertisements on sidewalks in the city and West Hartford....
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