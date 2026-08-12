Sprint Can't Shake Cogent's $24M Fiber Contract Claims
By Jarek Rutz ( August 12, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has refused to dismiss Cogent Infrastructure LLC's contract claims against Sprint over a disputed fiber optic network deal, finding that an accounting firm's earlier decision on a roughly $24 million purchase price adjustment does not block Cogent from pursuing broader claims that Sprint misrepresented the nature of the fiber arrangement....
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