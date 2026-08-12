White House Drops Appeal Over Fast-Track Immigration Rule
By Jared Foretek ( August 12, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is dropping its D.C. Circuit appeal of a lower court's order blocking sweeping Executive Office for Immigrant Review rule changes that would have fast-tracked the review of deportation orders nationwide....
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