Walgreens Faces Pregnancy Bias Suits From 2 Ex-Workers

By MJ Koo ( August 13, 2026, 12:25 PM EDT) -- Two former Walgreens corporate employees sued the pharmacy chain in Illinois federal court, alleging the company fired them both on the same day while they were on approved family leave, targeting them because of their pregnancies in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination and family leave laws....
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