Compliance Officer's Partner Traded On Deal Info, SEC Says
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 12, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Texas man of trading on inside information about an Asahi Kasei acquisition that he allegedly learned from a now-former romantic partner who at the time was a compliance director at an Asahi subsidiary. ...
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