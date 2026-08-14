Mass. Appeals Court Orders New Trial Over Pro Se Approval
By Cara Salvatore ( August 14, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court has ruled that a state trial court wrongly allowed a man to take over management of his own criminal trial and shunt his lawyer to a standby role without legally required warnings and checks....
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