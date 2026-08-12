ICE Says Noncitizens Are Targeting 'Unwritten' Philly Policy
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 12, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked a federal judge Wednesday to toss proposed class claims against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking the reinstatement of a Philadelphia policy that the three noncitizens who filed suit say limits the agency's ability to rearrest nondangerous immigrants without justification. ...
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