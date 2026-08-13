Groups Say Shuttered Fla. Detention Center Threatens Wildlife

By David Minsky ( August 13, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have accused wildlife officials of polluting protected land through an immigrant detention center in the Everglades, alleging in an updated complaint filed in Florida federal court that the now-shuttered site continues to threaten endangered species in the area....
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