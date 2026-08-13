Quinoa Product Has Barely Any Quinoa, Suit Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 13, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Seeds of Change, an organic brand under food giant Mars Inc., is accused of tricking customers into paying inflated prices for an organic quinoa product when the item in question doesn't really have much edible seed in it, in a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.