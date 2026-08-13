5th Circ. Restores Parts Of Hotly Contested Texas Voter Law

By Craig Clough ( August 13, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a lower court ruling that blocked several provisions of Texas' 2021 election law on the grounds they make voting harder for those with disabilities, holding the plaintiffs had failed to establish standing for most of their claims and rejecting the remaining claim on the merits....
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