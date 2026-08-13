CFTC Flags Lapses In Event Contract Filings On Incentives
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 13, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff have said they've noticed an uptick in deficiencies in applications for incentive programs on event contracts and have laid out steps it believes exchanges or platforms must fulfill when self-certifying such programs....
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