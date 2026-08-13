Arizona, Tribes Sign Deal To Offset Coal Economy Losses

By Crystal Owens ( August 13, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Arizona, the Hopi Tribe and the Navajo Nation have signed an agreement that aims to boost economic growth for tribal communities that lost thousands of jobs and millions in revenue after major coal mining companies stopped or scaled back operations in the Four Corners region....
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