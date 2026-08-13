Law Firm Says Insurer Burned Limits On Thin Defense

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 13, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm facing multiple barratry lawsuits fought for its case alleging its insurer improperly cut off defense funding for the underlying suits, telling a federal court the insurer burned through the policy limit on activities that provided "little or no meaningful benefit" to the firm's defense....
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