Webuild Pushes For Pause In Suit Seeking $140M Arbitral Award
By Caroline Simson ( August 13, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Italian construction giant Webuild on Wednesday urged a Delaware federal court to pause a Chilean construction company's lawsuit aimed at enforcing a $140 million arbitral award as Webuild looks to challenge an "unprecedented" Third Circuit decision reviving the litigation....
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