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Serena Williams Loses Bid To Register 'Serena Ventures' TM

By Theresa Schliep ( August 13, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has denied tennis star Serena Williams a trademark registration for the phrase "Serena Ventures" for her venture capital business, saying it's likely to be confused with an existing registration for "Serena" that covers overlapping services....

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