Albertsons Didn't Flag Suspicious Opioid Orders, Judge Hears
By Ben Adlin ( August 13, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Albertsons failed to report its pharmacies' unusual opioid orders to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration despite explicit instructions from the agency to do so, the retailer's vice president of pharmacy compliance testified Thursday during a bench trial in Washington's lawsuit accusing the chain of exacerbating the state's opioid epidemic....
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