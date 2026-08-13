Texas Appeals Court Flips $34M Verdict In Hospital Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( August 13, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court wiped out a $34 million verdict against a healthcare company Thursday, saying the trial court interpreted the parties' contract incorrectly and the company did not breach its agreement with a private orthopedic practice group....
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