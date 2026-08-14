4th Circ. Altria Decision Spotlights Risks From ERISA Docs

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 14, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A recent Fourth Circuit decision in a retirement plan dispute between tobacco giant Altria and an ex-worker underscored how service provider contracts can introduce snags in litigation, with benefits attorneys warning that employers may want to review documents with the potential for disclosure in mind....
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