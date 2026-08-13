Kalshi Must Suspend Most Wash. Offerings, Install Geofencing

By Rachel Riley ( August 13, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court judge has blocked Kalshi from offering event contracts to state residents in most of its prediction market categories while the attorney general's legal challenge unfolds, setting deadlines for the platform to institute location-based geofencing, while spurning the company's bid to maintain operations pending appeal....
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