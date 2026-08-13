Spirit Execs Ax Investor Suit Over Pre-Ch. 11 Claims, For Now

By Lauren Berg ( August 13, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Spirit Airlines' current and former top brass of misleading investors about the budget air carrier's prospects amid two bankruptcy filings, saying Thursday that the challenged statements are either corporate "puffery" or otherwise nonactionable, but the plaintiffs can rework their complaint....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.