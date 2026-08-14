9th Circ. Revives Bid For 15 Alaska Tribal Health Docs

By Crystal Owens ( August 14, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has revived a request for 15 documents related to internal investigations and governance reforms from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, finding that the district court abused its discretion and the case is not moot because it's uncontested that the information hasn't yet been viewed....
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