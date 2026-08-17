Apple Bricked Smartwatches In Software Update, Suit Says
By Gina Kim ( August 17, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Apple has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging it breached its contracts with customers by intentionally killing updated software support for five generations of its smartwatches and essentially bricking them before the end of the hardware's useful life....
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