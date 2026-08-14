Ex-Workers Want Firm Sanctioned For Unpaid Arbitration Fees

By Rose Krebs ( August 14, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Former employees of a New Jersey personal injury law firm have asked a state court to revive claims in two complaints, one alleging discrimination and the other asserting that the firm owes overtime pay, arguing the firm should be sanctioned for missing payments that led to arbitration proceedings being terminated....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.