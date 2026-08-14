Conn. Opposes Kalshi's Bid To Keep Running Pending Appeal

By Katryna Perera ( August 14, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Connecticut officials on Friday asked a federal judge to deny KalshiEX's bid to keep offering sports contracts as it mounts a "long-shot appeal" of an injunction, arguing there is no basis to restrain state regulators from enforcing state wagering law given the contracts' "clear illegality." ...
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