Ex-Marathon Worker Says AI Caught Her Bosses' Gender Bias

By Gina Kim ( August 14, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Marathon Engineering environmental scientist has sued her former employer in New Jersey state court, alleging she was fired due to her gender, after an AI assistant that recorded her termination meeting sent her a transcript showing that one of her supervisors said he hoped to replace her with a "relatively strapping young man."...
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