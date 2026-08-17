Integrity Technologies Nabs $55B Navy Support Contract

By Elaine Briseño ( August 17, 2026, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded telecommunications provider Integrity Technologies Corp. a $55 billion contract to support the military and other federal agencies as they establish and maintain operations within the United States and its outlying territories, the agency said....
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