Barrage Of Amici Urge Justices To Mandate 12-Person Juries

By Stewart Bishop ( August 14, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Former judges, ex-prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, civil rights groups, Catholic bishops, university professors and others are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to find that the Constitution requires 12-person juries to decide trials for serious crimes, taking aim at Florida's practice of seating six-person juries for most criminal trials....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.