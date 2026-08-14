9th Circ. Says DOJ Subpoenas Can Support Trump Agenda

By Hailey Konnath ( August 14, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday held that President Donald Trump has the authority to direct the U.S. Department of Justice to issue politically motivated subpoenas that align with his broader policy goals, reversing a lower court's ruling quashing a subpoena issued to a gender-affirming medical care provider....
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