Addressing Merchant Cash Advances In Subchapter V

By Hannah Hutman and Starria Cuffee ( August 20, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- For small businesses, merchant cash advances provide a quick and easy-to-access source of financing, yet they also present significant risks. The burden of repaying MCAs can drive small businesses into financial distress, often necessitating them to file for Subchapter V bankruptcy....
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