Texas Panel OKs Atmos' Win In Home Gas Leak Injury Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 14, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit alleging a family suffered injuries from gas leaks inside their home due to the negligence of Atmos Energy, saying the family failed to prove the utility knew about the dangerous condition but did nothing....
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