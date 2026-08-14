Fed. Circ. Overrules Precedent On Veteran Hiring Protections

By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 14, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived a disabled veteran's challenge to the U.S. Navy's handling of his promotion application, which the agency rejected after mistakenly finding he didn't submit certain documents, and then reviewed only after giving the job to someone else. ...
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