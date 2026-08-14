Disney Beats Ex-ESPN Worker's COVID Vaccine Suit, For Now

By Aaron Keller ( August 14, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Friday dismissed a former ESPN remote video operator's lawsuit claiming the company's COVID-19 booster requirement violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and breached his employment contract, determining the worker failed to plausibly allege ESPN or its majority owner, Disney, were entangled with the government....
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