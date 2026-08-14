SEC Says Adviser, Cos. Ran $74M Pre-IPO Boiler Room Fraud
By Sydney Price ( August 14, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday accused a New York-based investment adviser and his companies of using more than 100 "sales agents" to engage in high-pressure tactics to solicit investments in shares of businesses that had not yet undertaken initial public offerings while charging hidden fees, raising over $74 million from more than 800 investors....
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