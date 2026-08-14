Cubs, Nationals Say WNBA's 'The W' TM Bid Risks Confusion

By Ivan Moreno ( August 14, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals have teamed up to oppose the WNBA's bid to register "The W" for apparel, telling the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that the league's proposed mark is likely to be confused with the baseball clubs' longstanding "W" trademarks....
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