'Act Now' To Save FCC School Subsidy, Group Urges Public
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 17, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- School and library broadband advocates are urging communities that depend on the E-Rate subsidy that supports high-speed connectivity in learning environments to file public comments in support amid a push by the Federal Communications Commission to dismantle it....
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