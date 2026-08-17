AIG Exclusion Doesn't Bar Multiplied Damages, Judge Says
By Danielle Ferguson ( August 17, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge in a narrow ruling declared that a portion of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan's insurance policy does not automatically bar coverage for a portion of a $581 million False Claims Act settlement attributable to multiplied damages, but will decide later whether the agreement actually included such damages. ...
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