ComEd Sues Chicago Hospital Over Unpaid $6.2M Electric Bill

By Joyce Hanson ( August 17, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. has sued a Chicago hospital in Illinois state court, claiming the medical center located on the city's northwest side is in breach of contract for failure to pay its electric bills totaling more than $6.2 million....
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