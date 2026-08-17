2 Firms To Lead Skechers Investor Suit Over $9.4B 3G Deal
By Sydney Price ( August 17, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Saxena White PA and Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP's client will lead a suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging Skechers' founder and family used their majority voting power to push through the company's $9.4 billion take-private sale to private equity giant 3G Capital....
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