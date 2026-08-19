NY Attorney Can't Arbitrate $33M Crypto Ponzi Scheme Case
By Andrea Keckley ( August 19, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that New York attorney Peter D. Hatzipetros and two alleged co-conspirators can't send a lawsuit accusing them of defrauding investors of $33 million through a crypto Ponzi scheme to arbitration, saying none of the defendants had proven they could enforce the arbitration agreements against any of the plaintiffs....
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