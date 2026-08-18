ITC Probing Transformers Over Trade Secrets Theft Claim

By Jack McLoone ( August 18, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has opened an investigation into a California transformer manufacturer's claims that an Indian competitor stole its trade secrets in order to accelerate its entrance into the U.S. market, along with false advertising and trademark infringement claims....
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