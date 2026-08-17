Kroger's $75K EEOC Disability Bias Deal Gets Green Light

By Grace Elletson ( August 17, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The Kroger Co. will pay $75,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming the grocery chain rejected a worker's request to sit while working to manage nerve damage caused by cancer treatments, according to a Georgia federal court filing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.