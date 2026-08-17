Biz Says File Name Error Led To Rejection For $50B Contract
By Elaine Briseño ( August 17, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor alleged that the U.S. Army unlawfully excluded it from competing for a $50 billion contract after the agency's online portal rejected the company's proposal over improperly formatted file names and then marked the submission as untimely....
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