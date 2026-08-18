FAA Contractor Says Ex-VP, Competitor Cannot Use Its IP

By Elaine Briseño ( August 18, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Federal Aviation Administration contractor asked a Virginia federal court to prohibit its former vice president and his new company from recruiting the firm's employees and using its proprietary information, saying their actions could cause irreparable harm to its business....
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