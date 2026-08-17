Judge Orders Stay In Ex-Defense Contractor Execs' Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( August 17, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge partially granted on Monday a defense contractor's bid for a stay in two former executives' case against it that claimed the contractor fired them for reporting a $1.9 million fraud scheme on a classified government contract....
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