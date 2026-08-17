Albertsons Judge Hears $44B Opioid Abatement Plan In Wash.

By Ben Adlin ( August 17, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- Addressing harm caused by prescription opioid abuse in Washington would cost nearly $44.4 billion, an expert testified Monday during a bench trial in the state's case accusing Albertsons and its Safeway subsidiary of exacerbating Washington's overdose crisis by failing to curb the flow of controlled substances....
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