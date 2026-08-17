Doctor Seeks Almost $10M Fees After NJ Copyright Win

By Adrian Cruz ( August 17, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Following a Third Circuit ruling in his favor earlier this year, a Puerto Rican doctor is seeking nearly $10 million in attorney fees from the American Board of Internal Medicine, which first sued him in 2014 in New Jersey federal court over copyright infringement claims....
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