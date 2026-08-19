10th Circ. Ruling Undermines False Ad 'Two Clicks' Rule

By Todd Harrison, Shahin Rothermel and Thomas Smith ( August 19, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The July 14 decision in KetoNatural Pet Foods Inc. v. Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. may ultimately be remembered less for what it says about pet food than for what it says about hyperlinks....
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