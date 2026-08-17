10th Circ. Skeptical Of Gov't In Rwandan Refugee Appeal
By Zach Dupont ( August 17, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday pushed back against the U.S. government's contention that a Rwandan woman can't seek judicial review of its decision to terminate her refugee status during a rehearing of the woman's challenge of the termination. ...
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