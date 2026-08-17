DOI Settles 'Peanuts' Music Infringement Claim For $20K

By Hailey Konnath ( August 17, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has agreed to pay $20,000 to the steward of the "Peanuts" television and film music catalog to put to rest claims that the government used music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on its social media pages without permission, according to an announcement made Monday....
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